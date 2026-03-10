Drone intercepted near Erbil airport, two drones fall in Basra oil field

2026-03-10T19:25:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Basra

Air defenses intercepted and downed a drone near Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday evening, while two drones fell hours apart in the Majnoon oil field in Basra province in southern Iraq.

A security source said that air defenses intercepted and shot down a drone near Erbil airport, without specifying the intended target or whether there were any casualties or damage.

In southern Iraq, another source reported that a drone fell inside the Majnoon oil field west of Basra. The second on the same location.

The incidents did not result in injuries or material damage.

