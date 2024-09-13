Workers at Majnoon oil field face administrative obstacles amid company transition

Shafaq News/ Dozens of workers at the Majnoon oil field in Basra are facing administrative challenges preventing them from resuming work after their contracts with "Petrofac International" expired.

Despite the new contractor, "Anton Oil", agreeing to transfer these workers, the Field Production and Development Authority has not allowed them to start. The workers had already secured approvals from Basra Oil Company and its Central Operations Division.

Hassan Ghali, a representative for the workers, told Shafaq News Agency that "35 employees, including engineers, drivers, and guards, were previously employed by Petrofac since 2019, but the company’s contract ended in December 2023. Anton Oil replaced Petrofac and agreed to take on the workers."

"Petrofac sent a formal letter to Anton Oil for the transfer, and Anton Oil approved it. This approval was forwarded to Basra Oil Company's general manager, Basim Abdul Karim, who also signed off, as did the head of the Central Operations Division, Mohammed Al-Abadi," Ghali explained.

"However, during the scheduled transition, the head of the Majnoon Oil Field Production and Development Authority, Diaa Shaker Hashim Al-Laibi, was replaced by Firas Habib, who has since refused to allow the workers to start with the new company. The workers are now appealing for approval to continue their employment with Anton Oil, having already obtained all necessary authorizations."

Notably, the Majnoon oil field is one of the largest oil fields globally, with estimated reserves of 12.8 billion barrels.