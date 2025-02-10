Iraqi Airways makes emergency landing after passenger death

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a plane made an emergency landing at Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi Airways (IA) announced.

The airways’ management said in a statement that the flight was en route from Basra to Erbil, when one of the passengers experienced a medical emergency during the flight, leading to their death.

“The flight crew handled the situation according to internationally accepted protocols, and the emergency landing decision was made after entering Baghdad’s airspace,” the IA confirmed.

The company emphasized that passenger safety remains its top priority, adding that “such emergency landings are in line with international laws and regulations that require immediate assistance for any emergency occurring on board.”

A source at Baghdad Airport told Shafaq News that an Iraqi Airways flight was forced to land, and all passengers were disembarked, adding that “an ambulance was called to transport the deceased to the hospital after death was confirmed on board.”

Death on Board Protocol

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA) instructions in case a person has been declared dead, or presumed dead:

1. “Advise the captain immediately as he/she will have to advise the destination airport using company protocol to make sure the proper authority meets the flight.

2. Move the person to a seat - if available, one with few other passengers nearby. If the aircraft is full, put the person back into his/her own seat, or at the crew's discretion, into another area not obstructing an aisle or exit. Take extra care when moving the person and be aware of the difficulty of the situation for companions and onlookers.

3. Put the person in a body bag if your airline uses them. Zip the bag up to the neck.

4. Restrain the person with seat belt or other equipment.

5. Close the eyes, and cover the body with a blanket up to the neck if a body bag is not available.

6. Request contact information from travelling companions.

7. Disembark other passengers first and make sure the family members stay with the body. Do not disembark the body until the proper local authority has arrived to take care of the body and that the ground personnel is available to assist the family members.”