Italy revises travel guidance to Iraq, Iraqi Foreign Minister welcomes move

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Italy has revised its travel guidance for citizens visiting Iraq, a move welcomed by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said the update reflects improved security conditions and supports closer bilateral ties between the two countries.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said Rome’s partial review of its travel advice comes in light of “positive security developments” across Iraqi cities, describing the decision as an objective assessment of the current situation on the ground.

The ministry noted that the updated guidance is expected to boost international confidence in Iraq and open wider prospects for cooperation with Italy, particularly in tourism, economic exchange, and cultural engagement, while also encouraging travel and people-to-people contact.

Alongside the updated travel guidance, the Italian Embassy in Baghdad has introduced new measures aimed at easing procedures for Iraqi citizens. The embassy said visa applicants can now book interviews online to access the Visa Section, with Baghdad becoming the first Italian mission to apply the system, which will later expand to other embassy services.

Read more: Why Europe still bars Iraq's Iraqi Airways?