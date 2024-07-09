Iraq, Italy discuss joint military exercises and training initiatives

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadi, met with the commander of the Italian Command for Joint Operations and Special Commissioner for Reconstruction to discuss the possibility of conducting joint exercises between the Iraqi and Italian air forces, as well as special forces from both countries.

A statement from the Joint Operations Command noted that al-Muhammadi hosted Lieutenant General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, along with Italian Ambassador to Iraq Maurizio Greganti and their accompanying delegation. Several directors from the Iraqi command staff were also present at the meeting.

The Deputy Commander welcomed the Italian delegation and engaged in discussions focused “on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the military and security sectors, collaboration on training security units, conducting joint exercises, building capacities, and developing training curricula.”

“The meeting also reviewed Iraq’s recent security achievements, which have significantly constrained the remaining terrorist elements, bringing their end closer.” The statement added.

Both sides emphasized the importance of establishing bilateral security relations through memorandums of understanding within the constitutional and legal framework, ensuring the sovereignty and independence of Iraq.

Lt. Gen. Figliuolo praised the advancements of Iraqi security forces and reiterated Italy’s commitment to further developing the relations between Iraq and Italy to serve their mutual interests.