KRG seeks stronger ties with Italy and Russia

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed the importance of strengthening relations with Italy and Russia during separate meetings on Monday with the ambassadors of both countries to Iraq.

In a statement, Barzani and Italy's new Ambassador to Iraq, Niccolò' Fontana, discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and reviewed the latest developments in Iraq and the broader region.

Barzani also reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) support for efforts aimed at ensuring the success of the ambassador’s mission.

In turn, Fontana expressed Italy’s commitment to deepening its relationship with the Kurdistan Region in various fields.

In a second meeting, Barzani hosted Russia’s Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, who offered congratulations on the successful Kurdistan Parliament elections and the announcement of their results.

The two also discussed “the growing need for stronger ties between Russia and the Kurdistan Region and addressed the ongoing crisis in Syria.”