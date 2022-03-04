Europe, Iraq are more vulnerable to economic stress from Russia-Ukraine war

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-04T18:47:12+0000

Shafaq News/ The conflict in Ukraine could knock $1 trillion off the value of the world economy and add 3% to global inflation this year by triggering another supply chain crisis, according to the Iraqi National Institute for Economic and Political Research. The head of the Institute, Wissam al-Helou, told Shafaq News Agency that higher oil and gas prices might be able to mitigate the impact of the sanctions on Russia but the level of global gross domestic product (GDP) will drop by about 1 percentage point by 2022 and 2.5 in 2023. Europe, which is bound to Russia with commodity and energy supply chains, leave it more exposed than any other region, according to al-Helou. "The war will also force European governments to pay more in order to accommodate the influx of migrants and strengthen their armies," he added. Al-Helou urged the Iraqi government and relevant economic bodies to heed the global indices and immunize the economy with sustainable and stable resources, "given that Iraq is vulnerable to all the variables that are going of charts currently due to the ongoing war." "Iraq's interest shall prevail, both economically and politically," he continued, "the economy is already stretched by decades long history of soaring unemployment and poverty rates, in addition to a torrent of political and administrative problems. It cannot, under the current circumstances, to endure the anticipated damages of the ongoing war."

related

Iraq and Russia discuss prospects for clean energy

Date: 2021-06-10 14:05:49

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-15 05:31:30

Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-22 09:36:14

Balancing oil and non-oil revenues is unfeasible in the short run, Minister of Finance says

Date: 2021-08-26 12:23:50

Iraq failed to make up for OPEC+ quota breaches, Bloomberg says

Date: 2021-02-02 12:30:56

Iraq tops the list of Importers from Isfahan

Date: 2020-09-30 10:20:10

Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans

Date: 2020-08-19 18:51:34

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-03 08:30:09