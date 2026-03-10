Drone shot down near Balad Air Base in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

A drone attempting to target Balad Air Base in Iraq’s Saladin province was shot down on Tuesday evening, a security source told Shafaq News.

Earlier, residents in areas surrounding the base reported hearing an explosion, though its nature and cause were not immediately clear. Security forces later launched search and inspection operations around the installation to determine the source of the blast.

According to the source, the incident was followed by heightened security measures, with forces deploying along nearby roads and areas surrounding the base while reinforcing protection around the military facility amid concerns of potential threats.

Balad Air Base —formerly known as Al-Bakr Air Base— is one of Iraq’s most significant military installations. It hosts several Iraqi Air Force fighter squadrons, including F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, as well as military training and maintenance facilities.