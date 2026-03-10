Communal iftar tables serve pilgrims in Iraq’s Najaf

Shafaq News- Najaf

Areas surrounding the shrine of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the fourth Rashidun caliph and the first Imam in Shia Islam, in Najaf province, southern Iraq, witness distinctive spiritual scenes during the month of Ramadan, as communal iftar tables organized by Husseini processions serve pilgrims arriving from across Iraqi provinces.

Dozens of processions set up iftar tables along alleys and streets leading to the Imam Ali shrine, providing daily meals for fasting worshippers and visitors at sunset, reflecting the spirit of solidarity and hospitality for which the city is known.

Additionally, the hospitality department of the Imam Ali Shrine continues its Ramadan program by organizing daily iftar inside Fatima Al-Zahra Courtyard, where thousands of meals are distributed to visitors.

These initiatives rely on volunteers and donations from residents, who take part each year in serving pilgrims and providing meals for fasting worshippers, making Najaf’s iftar tables a prominent symbol of generosity and solidarity during the holy month.

