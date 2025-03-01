A blast from the past: Erbil revives traditional Ramadan cannon

Shafaq News/ Reviving a tradition that had fallen silent for decades, the historic Ramadan cannon is once again firing from the heights of Erbil’s ancient citadel.

Mulla Khiyam, the official overseeing the cannon, told Shafaq News that the practice dates back to the Ottoman era and continued until the 1950s. “The cannon remained silent for more than 50 years due to political and other circumstances, but now it has returned to Erbil’s citadel,” he explained.

Describing it as a cherished Ramadan symbol, Khiyam highlighted its cultural significance. “We take great pride in it as Muslims,” he added, emphasizing its uniqueness. Unlike modern electronic versions, this cannon operates traditionally, manually, using gunpowder.

For generations, the Ramadan cannon has been an enduring part of the holy month, its echoes marking iftar and the arrival of Eid al-Fitr. In recent years, however, the practice has faded across many Arab capitals, replaced by televised electronic simulations.