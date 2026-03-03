The Architecture of generosity: Building bridges one Iftar at a time

Shafaq News

Late afternoon sunlight softens over Baghdad, and the city begins to shift into a different rhythm. The usual rush eases into quiet anticipation: shopkeepers wipe counters, children drift home from the streets, and the warm scent of fresh bread and pastries floats from neighborhood bakeries. Drivers glance repeatedly at dashboards and phone screens, measuring the minutes until sunset, while vendors hurry through final sales before shutters close. These moments before the call to prayer carry a familiar tension —a pause shared by millions— signaling not only the end of a fasting day but the return of a season that reshapes daily life.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, commemorates the first revelations of the Quran and centers on fasting from dawn to sunset. Yet in Iraq, it also carries layers of historical memory. Communities have preserved its rituals through decades of conflict and economic upheaval, turning the month into a symbol of continuity and resilience. Mosques expand their activity, charitable networks intensify, and neighborhoods rediscover patterns of cooperation that often fade during the rest of the year.

The Shared Salt

At sunset, homes across Baghdad and cities throughout Iraq become centers of reunion. The Iftar table, laden with dates, yogurt drinks, and savory dishes, becomes the stage on which family traditions unfold daily. Lentil soup, a staple for generations, is often the first to be served. Its warmth and simplicity prepare the body for the meal ahead, while herbs, spices, and sometimes pieces of chicken enhance its flavor.

Sanaa Al-Obaidi, a housewife from Baghdad Al-Jadida, observes that soup is as much about heritage as it is about health. “It is light and helps stimulate the stomach after long hours of fasting.” Across the city, restaurant owners like Karim Jabbar arrange tables for patrons, opening shortly before sunset to serve familiar dishes enriched with the aroma of spices and the comfort of tradition.

Main dishes rotate daily: Dolma stuffed with rice and meat, fragrant Biryani, and Tashreeb —a hearty broth-soaked bread with chicken or meat— each carries a unique flavor and story. “Sometimes Dolma is the centerpiece, other days Biryani,” notes Umm Murtadha. “But soup, dates, and yogurt are always present.” Families often dedicate one day a week to fish, continuing culinary rhythms preserved across generations.

Sweets complete the table and often extend the celebration beyond the home. While many families prepare traditional desserts themselves, others head to confectionery shops where Ramadan transforms storefronts into displays of golden color and syrupy shine. In Baghdad’s markets, trays of Datli are stacked high, strands of crispy Zalabiya glisten with sugar syrup, and cream-filled Znoud Al-Sit sit beside them, alongside Knafeh and Baklava.

Inside one production facility visited by Shafaq News, the scene unfolds like a beehive in motion. Workers move rapidly between ovens and preparation tables —trays going in as others emerge steaming hot— before pastries are dipped into syrup and arranged carefully into boxes for sale. The air is thick with sweetness, heat, and urgency, reflecting the surge in demand that accompanies the holy month.

Shop owners describe Ramadan as their busiest season, with preparations beginning days in advance by increasing production and securing additional ingredients. Ali Al-Sahili, a vendor from Baghdad, points to Datli and Zalabiya as the most popular choices due to their affordability and familiarity, while Znoud Al-Sit attracts those seeking richer cream-filled desserts soaked in syrup.

Customers, meanwhile, consider buying sweets inseparable from the Ramadan experience. Many describe it as an annual ritual that brings joy to households, particularly during evening gatherings and when hosting guests. In these moments, desserts become more than food; they are symbols of generosity, hospitality, and celebration, reinforcing the emotional warmth of the season. Shammam Abdulkhaliq from Al-Mishtal observes that gatherings around dessert trays often transform into extended conversations filled with laughter, turning the table into a canvas of memories.

Fences Turned Bridges

Ramadan in Iraq extends beyond family walls. In Baghdad’s neighborhoods, exchanging dishes with neighbors remains a living tradition. Umm Adel, a seamstress from Sadr City, describes the ritual: “Women prepare meals carefully, decorate them, and send a family member to deliver the dish. It is socially unacceptable to return a dish empty. Minutes later, it comes back filled with something else.”

In the alleys of eastern Baghdad or near Palestine Street, Abu Yasser observes that neighborly bonds reach their height during the holy month. Families exchange natural drinks and homemade sweets, often continuing into evening visits after Iftar. Social media has added new layers: decorative presentations, innovative serving dishes, and friendly competition among homemakers seeking the most attractive table.

Speaking to Shafaq News, teacher Umm Sana organizes variety through coordination. She and four neighbors agreed before Ramadan to divide dishes among themselves daily, each preparing one item to share so everyone enjoys diversity without duplicating effort. Meanwhile, decorative “Ramadan corners” inspired by online trends and shopping centers add a modern touch to this age-old ritual.

Read more: Ramadan starts in Iraq: Families revive traditions and authorities monitor prices

Hand to Heart

Ramadan is more than fasting; it is a rhythm of solidarity stretching across neighborhoods and generations. Traditionally, wealthier residents would cover living expenses for laborers unable to fast while working, a practice preserved for decades. Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Azirjawi, an imam in Baghdad, explains that hunger experienced during fasting allows the wealthy to feel the suffering of the poor, opening doors to mercy and compassion.

Today, generosity takes many forms. Some distribute food baskets; others sponsor Iftar meals for struggling families or provide financial support. Kazem Al-Moussawi illustrates a rotating system among affluent neighbors: each morning, households discover that their evening meal will arrive at sunset, reinforcing that clerics play a crucial role in encouraging acts that strengthen social bonds and spiritual reward.

After Iftar, Iraq awakens to a different rhythm. Mosques resonate with Quranic recitations, streets glow with soft lighting, and families linger over tea or stroll through decorated neighborhoods. The night becomes a canvas where faith, family, and community intersect, linking generations through shared experience.

Farther north, in the Kurdistan Region and especially in Erbil, another tradition thrives in the old cafes. Here, the game of “Siniya” —a tray of inverted copper cups hiding a dice— gathers young and old around a shared ritual. Speaking to Shafaq News, Mohammed Ibrahim observes that the game preserves identity and heritage, bringing together people from different backgrounds who momentarily forget daily worries.

As the city settles into the calm of late night, families prepare for Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal that sustains them through the hours of fasting ahead. Across Iraq, homes stir quietly. In some neighborhoods, the familiar beat of the ‘’musaharati,’’ the traditional drummer, still rises through the streets, calling residents to wake. Families gather around tea, bread, and cheese, savoring the final hours of togetherness before another day of fasting begins.

A Nation Rebound

Ramadan in Iraq is an enduring story, one that persists despite decades of social and economic change. Its essence remains a shared rhythm of fasting, feasting, prayer, and generosity. From Baghdad’s alleys to Erbil’s cafes, from family tables to neighborhood exchanges, the month renews connections, strengthens empathy, and celebrates continuity.

Even amid hardship, the crescent moon that marks the month inspires a collective pause. Iraqis navigate urban bustle and modern distractions, yet traditions rooted in kindness, hospitality, and patience endure. Every shared meal, exchanged dish, and sweet carried home for guests reinforces a society where joy and purpose are found in connection.

When the crescent finally disappears, Iraqis carry the memory of these days forward —a rhythm of life that returns year after year, a heartbeat of faith, community, and enduring humanity.

Read more: Ramadan corner gains popularity in Iraq’s Baghdad

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.