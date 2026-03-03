Balad air base reports explosion in Saladin
Shafaq News- Saladin
An explosion was heard on Tuesday evening inside Balad Air Base in Iraq’s Saladin province, in a suspected rocket attack.
The source said the blast was followed by heightened security measures and search operations to determine the type and trajectory of the projectile.
According to the source, Balad Air Base does not currently host any foreign forces.
The incident follows a similar event reported on Monday near the same base.