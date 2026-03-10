Third in hours: Five wounded in air attack targeting PMF in western Iraq

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Five members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were wounded on Tuesday evening in an airstrike targeting one of their positions in Al-Qaim district, western Al-Anbar province, a security source told Shafaq News.

Earlier, an airstrike targeted the headquarters of the PMF’s 18th Brigade in Al-Qaim, in addition to several locations near the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Later, unidentified warplanes carried out additional airstrikes against PMF positions in Al-Anbar, coinciding with a similar attack on a site belonging to the force in Kirkuk province.

A military official told Shafaq News that three airstrikes targeted the 18th Brigade affiliated with the faction Saraya Tali’a al-Khorasani in the Akashat area of Al-Anbar.