Iran launches 35th missile wave at Israel, US bases

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday launched the 35th wave of missile strikes under Operation True Promise 4, targeting sites in Israel and US bases across the Middle East.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attacks used Fattah, Emad, Kheibar, and Qadr strategic missiles, aimed at targets in Tel Aviv, Beit Shemesh, and Jerusalem, as well as American military facilities in the region.

Israel reported air raid sirens in the targeted areas.

צה״ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים.הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות - הן מצילות חיים.יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 10, 2026

IRGC Aerospace Force commander Majid Mousavi earlier warned that launches would carry warheads weighing at least one ton.