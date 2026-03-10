Iran launches 35th missile wave at Israel, US bases

Iran launches 35th missile wave at Israel, US bases
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday launched the 35th wave of missile strikes under Operation True Promise 4, targeting sites in Israel and US bases across the Middle East.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attacks used Fattah, Emad, Kheibar, and Qadr strategic missiles, aimed at targets in Tel Aviv, Beit Shemesh, and Jerusalem, as well as American military facilities in the region.

Israel reported air raid sirens in the targeted areas.

IRGC Aerospace Force commander Majid Mousavi earlier warned that launches would carry warheads weighing at least one ton.

