Israel claims Hezbollah senior commander assassination in southern Lebanon

2026-03-10T18:55:50+00:00

The Israeli army on Tuesday announced the killing of the commander of Hezbollah’s Nasr unit, Hassan Salameh, in an airstrike in southern Lebanon on March 8.

According to Israeli Army Spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, the raid struck the town of Jouaiyya, in Sourdistrict. He noted that Salameh assumed leadership of the unit after his predecessor, Abu Talib, was killed in June 2024.

Hezbollah has not yet confirmed Salameh’s death.

The Nasr Unit is one of three units responsible for Hezbollah’s operations in southern Lebanon.

Earlier today, Hezbollah said it launched rocket attacks targeting Israeli positions and settlements near the Lebanese border, including Misgav Am and Metula. The group also hit gatherings of Israeli soldiers at several locations near the border.

