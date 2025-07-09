Israel claims killing senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News - Beirut

On Wednesday, Israel announced the killing of Hussein Ali Mazhar, a senior Hezbollah commander responsible for fire coordination within the group’s southern Lebanon-based Badr Unit.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that Mazhar was eliminated in a July 8 airstrike on the town of al-Babliyeh, accusing him of directing “multiple rocket attacks against Israel and attempting to revive Hezbollah’s artillery network in southern Lebanon.”

#عاجل 🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع يوم أمس في منطقة بابلية في جنوب لبنان وقضى على الارهابي المدعو حسين علي مزهر مسؤول ادارة النيران في قطاع الزهراني التابع لوحدة بدر في حزب الله.🔸في اطار مهام منصبه دفع الإرهابي بمخططات إطلاق قذائف صاروخية عديدة نحو دولة إسرائيل وقوات جيش الدفاع. كما… pic.twitter.com/FTEKWaZqPp — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 9, 2025

Hezbollah has yet to confirm or deny the assassination.

Despite the ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, Israel has committed nearly 4,000 violations since the deal took effect, resulting in over 200 deaths and at least 435 injuries, according to Lebanese authorities.