Israel assassinates Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News – Beirut

The Israeli army announced on Monday that it had assassinated a Hezbollah member in the Nabatieh area, southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army identified the target as Mohammad Ali Yassin, accusing him of developing and producing combat equipment for Hezbollah during the recent war.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى امس على عنصر إرهابي في حزب الله عمل على تطوير وإنتاج اسلحة🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع أمس في منطقة النبطية في جنوب لبنان وقضى على الارهابي المدعو محمد علي ياسين وهو أحد عناصر حزب الله الذي عمل خلال الحرب على انتاج وتطوير وسائل قتالية🔸نشاط الإرهابي كان يشكل… pic.twitter.com/rBgFKqq8iU — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 15, 2025

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that an Israeli drone strike hit a car in the southern town of Burj Qalaway, killing one person.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, official data recorded more than 4,000 Israeli violations, resulting in over 267 deaths and 608 injuries, including women and children.