Israel assassinates Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

2025-09-15T07:30:00+00:00

Shafaq News – Beirut

The Israeli army announced on Monday that it had assassinated a Hezbollah member in the Nabatieh area, southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the army identified the target as Mohammad Ali Yassin, accusing him of developing and producing combat equipment for Hezbollah during the recent war.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that an Israeli drone strike hit a car in the southern town of Burj Qalaway, killing one person.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, official data recorded more than 4,000 Israeli violations, resulting in over 267 deaths and 608 injuries, including women and children.

