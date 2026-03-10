Qatar says it is not a party to Iran-US-Israel war, backs dialogue

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East, welcoming initiatives that could help end the war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

At a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari stressed that Doha continues to prioritize dialogue despite the deteriorating security environment, noting that only one phone call has taken place between Qatar’s prime minister and Iran’s foreign minister since the conflict began. He affirmed Qatar’s commitment to diplomacy while maintaining readiness to respond to any attack on its territory.

Doha, Al-Ansari explained, initially viewed the Iranian president’s apology with cautious optimism, but subsequent strikes on US bases in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Qatar reduced expectations of a positive outcome, adding that Gulf states had been preparing a joint statement before those developments.

He emphasized that Qatar is not a party to the war and remains determined to protect its territory and citizens, pointing out that Qatari forces repelled recent attacks while security conditions inside the country remain stable. He also warned that Iranian strikes are affecting Qatar’s economy and the wider global market, confirming that some commercial activities have been suspended despite Doha’s continued commitment to its partners.

Indicating that authorities halted production in part of the energy sector after the Ras Laffan industrial area came under attack following strikes on key facilities in the country, Al-Ansari concluded by reaffirming Qatar’s support for international efforts to end the conflict and reduce tensions, citing intensified diplomatic contacts among regional leaders to restore stability.

The United States and Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets on February 28, causing extensive damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran responded with retaliatory actions that affected multiple countries across the region, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.