Iran selects Mojtaba Khamenei as new Supreme Leader

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei the new Supreme Leader, succeeding his father Ali Khamenei, becoming the third person to hold the post since the establishment of the Islamic Republic, the country’s Assembly of Experts said.

In a statement, the council called on “the entire Iranian nation, particularly elites and intellectuals in institutions and universities, to pledge allegiance to the leadership and preserve unity around the axis of guardianship.”

Under Iran’s constitutional mechanism, the Assembly of Experts, an elected body of senior clerics, holds the authority to appoint the supreme leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s name had topped speculation since the early days of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

This is a breaking story…