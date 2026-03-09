PMF’s Abu Fadak joins Coordination Framework talks on al-Maliki’s premiership bid

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Abu Fadak al-Muhammadawi, chief of staff of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), will join the political consultations among leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) on Monday evening, as the alliance debates the future of Nouri al-Maliki’s nomination for Iraq’s premiership.

CF insiders told Shafaq News that Abu Fadak’s presence marked a rare step, as the PMF commander does not usually take part in the alliance’s political consultations. It also reflects the weight of security-aligned factions within the CF’s internal discussions, particularly at a moment of rising regional tensions between Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other.

The insiders said that the meeting is scheduled to take place at the residence of Islamic Supreme Council leader Hammam Hamoudi and will focus on whether al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, will remain the alliance’s candidate or step aside for a consensus figure. Al-Maliki is also expected to present his final position during the gathering.

Ahead of the meeting, senior leaders held separate discussions. One brought together al-Hikma Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim, Asaib Ahl al-Haq chief Qais al-Khazali, and caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Another included al-Maliki, acting parliament speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, and Hamoudi, with the participation of al-Mohammadawi.

The sources also pointed to growing debate within the alliance over the next government, with some factions maintaining support for al-Maliki while others appear more open to a compromise candidate.

The Coordination Framework formally nominated al-Maliki on January 24, but the process has stalled as political forces remain divided over electing a new Iraqi president, a constitutional step that must precede naming a prime minister-designate.

Al-Maliki’s bid has also faced external pressure from US President Donald Trump, who warned that Washington would reconsider its support for Iraq if Maliki returned to power, while Maliki later indicated he would accept replacing his nomination if the decision came from the alliance that nominated him.