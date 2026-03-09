Iraqi Counterterrorism down suspected surveillance drone in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) shot down a drone suspected of conducting a surveillance mission in Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq on Monday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The aircraft crashed and exploded at the site where it fell.

Authorities suspect the drone was conducting reconnaissance and filming activities for possible espionage purposes. An investigation has been launched to determine who launched the drone and the circumstances surrounding the incident.