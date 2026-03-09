Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as Hezbollah launches rockets toward northern Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight as Hezbollah said it launched rockets at several locations in northern Israel.

Lebanese media reported three intense Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahye, a densely populated district widely considered a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Human Rights Watch revealed on Monday that the Israeli army had unlawfully used white phosphorus shells over a residential area in the southern Lebanese town of Yuhmur. The organization said it verified and geolocated seven images showing white phosphorus munitions detonating over a populated area, while additional images showed civil defense teams attempting to extinguish fires that broke out in at least two homes and a vehicle.

Lebanon’s Health Minister said Israeli airstrikes have killed 394 people, including 83 children, since the escalation began.

The Israeli army said it has targeted more than 600 sites across Lebanon through operations carried out by air, sea, and land forces, using about 820 munitions, and estimated that more than 190 fighters had been killed during the campaign.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched rockets toward Kiryat Shmona and targeted a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the Khallat al-Mahafir area near the border town of Adaisseh. The group also fired artillery shells at Israeli forces advancing toward the border town of Aitaroun at around 00:30 a.m. on Monday, describing the strike as the second attack on the same unit.

Israeli media reported that sirens sounded across several areas in northern Israel following rocket launches from Lebanon, including the Upper Galilee near Misgav Am, the coastal cities of Haifa and Acre, and parts of the occupied Golan Heights. No immediate details were provided.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a missile was intercepted in northern Israel, with no injuries reported.

According to official data released by Hezbollah up to Monday, the group has carried out about 97 attacks since the escalation began.

About 1,619 people have been taken to hospitals in Israel since the start of the war with Iran, while the attacks caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure, Israel’s Health Ministry said, adding that 2,328 Israelis have been evacuated from their homes, nearly half of them from the Tel Aviv area.

Official figures put the confirmed death toll in Israel at 12 so far, including nine people killed in an Iranian missile strike on the Beit Shemesh area west of Jerusalem. Two others died indirectly while attempting to reach shelters during the attacks.

Israeli authorities do not separate casualties or damage caused by Hezbollah attacks from those linked to Iran. Israeli media also noted that the military has imposed restrictions on publishing images or videos from strike locations, urging residents not to circulate footage due to security sensitivities.