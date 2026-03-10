Drone attacks reshape media coverage in Iraq’s al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A series of drone and missile attacks in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region has reshaped news coverage in al-Sulaymaniyah, where journalists say security developments now dominate media agendas as regional tensions rise and authorities impose tighter rules on reporting.

In recent weeks, reports of explosions or falling drones have quickly drawn media crews to incident sites across the province, as news organizations race to capture the first images and field details for audiences closely following the security situation.

“The recent security incidents have changed the nature of media coverage in al-Sulaymaniyah,” journalist Pishtwan Jamal told Shafaq News. “News about drone attacks and military tensions has become a top priority for many media outlets.”

He added that any report of a drone crash or explosion typically prompts journalists to head immediately to the scene to document the first developments and provide visual coverage.

Journalist Imad Bilal said the strong public interest in security developments has pushed military-related news to the forefront of television broadcasts, news agencies, and social media platforms, pointing out that “journalists are facing a constant challenge between the speed required to publish breaking news and the need to verify information, especially as initial reports often circulate first on social media.

For reporter Mohammed Hassan, field coverage of drone crash sites has become a routine part of journalistic work in recent weeks. “The media race to obtain the first photos and information from incident sites has become a clear phenomenon in al-Sulaymaniyah,” he said.

Other journalists point to growing safety challenges while covering such incidents. Reporter Hama Dilshad said media crews sometimes face risks when attacks occur near military locations or in remote mountainous areas. “The escalation of regional tensions has pushed war-related news to dominate the media landscape in the Kurdistan Region almost entirely,” he noted.

Amid the escalating security situation, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has issued new guidance to media outlets on how to report security incidents. According to a document issued by the General Directorate of Media and Publishing under the Ministry of Culture and Youth, media organizations have been urged to exercise accuracy and responsibility when publishing news and avoid content that could cause public anxiety or affect stability. The ministry also warned that violating the instructions could expose media institutions to legal accountability under the laws in force in the Kurdistan Region.

The KRG’s Media and Information Department also issued specific instructions prohibiting the publication of information related to the exact locations where drones or missiles fall. Under the guidance, media outlets are banned from publishing images or videos showing drone flight paths, impact locations, or the scale of damage caused by attacks. The instructions also prohibit filming military or security facilities and the movement of military forces or equipment.

Authorities also called on media organizations to coordinate with official institutions when covering security incidents to prevent the publication of sensitive information that could affect public security.

The Kurdistan Region’s Asayish security agency has also issued instructions to media institutions operating in al-Sulaymaniyah, urging journalists to comply with security procedures while covering ongoing events. The agency said media teams are not allowed to approach or film security incident sites from close range without prior authorization. It also stressed that journalists should avoid publishing information before security authorities release official statements and should rely only on official sources when reporting on security developments.

The Asayish warned that inaccurate reporting or the spread of unverified information could cause unnecessary fear among residents, adding that its official spokesperson is the sole authorized source for updates on security incidents.