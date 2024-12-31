Iraq’s Cardinal Sako on New Year: We can't change the past, but we can shape our future

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, head of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, called for an “end to armed conflict” in the Middle East, stressing the importance of peace over violence.

"With the arrival of the new year, let us turn the page on armed conflict and the destruction that has ravaged our world, especially our region. Let us set aside fear, anxiety, and despair, and welcome the new year with renewed hope for peace, stability, and tolerance… In the new year, let us carry the message of hope, seeking forgiveness through the renewal of thought and culture, and working towards the good of humanity, equality, and justice,” Sako stated.

"May the new year offer a chance to overcome hatred, violence, division, marginalization, and sectarianism, and unite on the path of goodwill and brotherhood, living as equals in freedom, dignity, and safety,” he continued. “This hope urges everyone to believe in overcoming past conflicts and suffering and to embrace values of social equality and religious tolerance."

Sako further pointed out that “the new year offers a unique opportunity for reconciliation, urging us to seek forgiveness for past mistakes and make new choices,” stressing, “While we can't change the past, we can begin shaping our future now.”

"We must use our time to change the world and ensure justice for all," he concluded.