Kurdistan’ officials extend congratulations in New Year Occasion

Shafaq News / Kurdish officials on Thursday congratulated Kurdish people on the occasion of the New Year, wishing all a year full of peace and kindness.

the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, said in a statement, “I extend my congratulations to all the Kurds, to the families of the martyrs, to the people of Iraq and representatives of states and allies in Kurdistan and Iraq, and to the whole world, I hope that Kurdistan, Iraq and humanity will overcome all the pain and hardships of the past year. ".

Barzani added, "Before the end of the year 2020, the actions of the main Iraqi political forces in the Iraqi parliament were unfair towards the Region, they depriving employees of their salaries and financial dues."

"the Iraqi prime minister, the federal government and all official institutions in the Iraqi state should not accept this injustice against Kurds," stressing that "we expect the United Nations, the international community, and our partners to play their role in solving these problems. "

Barzani added, "On the political level, it is regrettable that political differences among the political parties are continuing,” Pointing out that” these disagreements weakens massively the political system and the society. "

In Turn, the Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, congratulated the citizens of Kurdistan, Iraq and the world on the occasion, expressing his hope that it would be a year of peace and stability.

“Now that we have reached an agreement with the federal government regarding the 2021 federal budget, we hope that the agreement will be fully implemented, and we ask the political parties in Iraq, not to accept the use of the Region’s dues as a political pressure against our people, whose rights are still being undermined, we will never compromise our constitutional rights.” He said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.

In the same context, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani said in a statement, "On the New Year occasion, I extend my congratulations to the dear citizens of Kurdistan, the honorable families of the martyrs and the heroic Peshmerga, and I wish all the good and happiness."

"I hope that the (Covid-19) pandemic will end in 2021, and peace and stability to be achieved," he added.