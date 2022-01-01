Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

France: +800 vehicles torched on New Year's Eve

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-01T18:25:29+0000
France: +800 vehicles torched on New Year's Eve

Shafaq News/ A total of 874 cars have been set alight during New Years Eve celebrations in France, police say.

However, the interior ministry said the number was much lower than in 2019. Authorities also reported a rise in the number of people stopped and detained.

A curfew to tackle COVID-19 meant no significant disruption took place this time last year.

Car burning has effectively become an annual event in French suburbs since riots in 2005 in several cities.

Some 95,000 police and gendarmes were mobilised during recent New Year's celebrations, French media report - including 32,000 firefighters and security personnel.

In Paris, where face masks have been made compulsory again, 779 people were fined for not wearing a mask.

While restrictions have been partially lifted in France, more rules will come into place this month due to concerns for the Omicron variant.

From 3 January, public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events, and remote working will become compulsory for those who are able to.

related

France to dissolve the "Grey Wolves" organization

Date: 2020-11-02 16:09:30
France to dissolve the "Grey Wolves" organization

French Catholic Church: +216,000 molested children since 1950

Date: 2021-10-05 15:35:27
French Catholic Church: +216,000 molested children since 1950

Al-Qaeda urges Muslims to "Kill anyone who insults the Prophet"

Date: 2020-11-02 18:47:41
Al-Qaeda urges Muslims to "Kill anyone who insults the Prophet"

France says row with Washington over submarines still not resolved

Date: 2021-10-06 19:31:49
France says row with Washington over submarines still not resolved

France Takes On Islamist Extremism With New Bill

Date: 2020-12-10 06:18:15
France Takes On Islamist Extremism With New Bill

France: Omicron is accountable to 7-10% of COVID-19 new cases

Date: 2021-12-18 10:18:39
France: Omicron is accountable to 7-10% of COVID-19 new cases

Petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon

Date: 2020-08-06 15:47:14
Petition calling for France to take control of Lebanon

Three police officers shot dead in central France

Date: 2020-12-23 08:08:44
Three police officers shot dead in central France