From Babylon to Erbil: Iraq’s UNESCO sites and those next in line

Shafaq News

Few countries carry as much civilizational weight as Iraq. Often described as the heartland of Mesopotamia, Iraq is home to some of humanity’s earliest cities, legal systems, and cultural traditions.

UNESCO inscription provides international recognition and places these sites under formal preservation frameworks. As of 2025, Iraq ranked ninth among Arab countries for the number of UNESCO World Heritage sites, holding five cultural and one mixed cultural and natural sites:

Hatra (Nineveh Province)

Standing today as one of Iraq’s most rigorously protected heritage sites, Hatra remains recognized by UNESCO for its exceptional architectural and cultural value. Although it sustained damage during past conflicts, much of its monumental urban fabric still survives. Conservation, structural stabilization, and regular monitoring continue under Iraqi heritage law and the supervision of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage.

Ashur/ Qalaat Sharqat (Saladin Province)

At Ashur, protection efforts focus on safeguarding an exceptionally authentic archaeological landscape that still preserves its core features. The site remains a national priority, covered by the Antiquities and Heritage Law and overseen by the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage with local inspectors, guards, and continued archaeological oversight, ensuring sustained supervision.

Samarra Archaeological City (Saladin)

In Samarra, the Abbasid capital’s vast historic footprint is still clearly legible, from the Malwiya Minaret to its major mosque and palace complexes. Despite periods of instability and limited access, its defining features remain in place. While management conditions can be demanding, ongoing monitoring and protection keep Samarra established as a major World Heritage location.

Erbil Citadel (Kurdistan Region)

At the center of Erbil, the citadel presents itself as an actively revitalized urban heritage landmark rather than a dormant relic. Conservation, stabilization, and carefully managed restoration continue under the leadership of the High Commission for Erbil Citadel Revitalization in partnership with UNESCO, maintaining the citadel as a functioning cultural space with strong public presence.

The Ahwar of Southern Iraq/ Marshlands (Basra & Dhi Qar)

Across the south, the Ahwar represent a living landscape where wetlands and heritage exist side by side. The marshes support wildlife, migration routes, and local communities, while the archaeological cities of Ur, Uruk, and Eridu remain protected and monitored. Environmental management and site safeguarding continue to define how the Ahwar function today.

Babylon (Babil Province)

In Babil, Babylon continues to be managed under heightened attention due to its global symbolism and delicate physical condition. Heritage authorities oversee the site with on-ground policing and conservation work targeting structural stability, improved management, and responsible visitor access. Supported by national and international backing, preservation remains the primary focus while visible remains are kept protected.

UNESCO’s Tentative List

Iraq’s Tentative List also includes a wide range of cultural and archaeological sites that reflect the country’s historical depth and diversity. Among them are the Ancient City of Nineveh and Nimrud in Nineveh Province, Wasit, the Fortress of Al-Ukhaidar in Karbala, Wadi al-Salam Cemetery in Najaf, the Old City of Mosul in Nineveh, Lalish Temple in Duhok, Kirkuk Citadel, the Historical Features of the Tigris River in Baghdad Rusafa, the Bestansur Neolithic Settlement in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Nippur in Al-Qadisiyah (Al-Diwaniyah), and Amedi city in Duhok.

Some of these locations illustrate critical stages in Iraq’s cultural and urban development. Bestansur offers insight into early agricultural life and community formation in Western Asia, while Kirkuk Citadel stands as a layered historical landmark, preserving traces of Neo-Assyrian, Hellenistic, and Ottoman periods and demonstrating long-continuing human settlement and heritage significance.