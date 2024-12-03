Iraq lost two-thirds of Christian population due to wars, says Chaldean Church head

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, head of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, said that Iraq has “lost two-thirds” of its Christian population due to conflicts and wars.

“Unfortunately, the Middle East is suffering from conflicts and wars, as seen in Palestine, Lebanon, and currently Syria, as well as in Sudan and Ukraine. Other neighboring countries may also become involved. These conflicts are tragically claiming thousands of lives, particularly innocent civilians, and displacing many people,” Sako stated.

Sako affirmed that Christians in Iraq had lost two-thirds of their population, explaining, “If the situation continued, we might lose the rest, as peace and harmony remained out of reach.”

In this context, Sako called on neighboring countries to "emphasize human and national principles, protect the region from sectarian strife and division, and work towards de-escalation.”

The Cardinal argued that these wars fall within the responsibility of the international community, calling on major countries to “act swiftly and sincerely” as mediators to find lasting solutions, enabling citizens to live in peace, security, and dignity in their own homes.

“Everyone should understand, as Pope Francis has often emphasized, that wars are futile and lost causes. This message offers hope for peace to the people of the Middle East, especially as Christmas, a time of brotherhood and peace, approaches,” he concluded.