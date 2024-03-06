Chaldean Church head raises concerns over appointment process for religious department leader

Shafaq News/ Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, head of the Chaldean Church, stated on Wednesday that certain entities are working to select and appoint the head of the Department of Endowments for Christian, Yazidi, and Mandean-Sabean religions without the knowledge of the church.

In a statement, Sako said he met with Victoria Taylor, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, at the Priestly Seminary in Ankawa, Erbil.

During the discussion, they addressed the challenges and harassment faced by Christians, particularly their marginalization by a specific family claiming Christianity. The conversation also delved into the issue of withdrawing Decree 147 in an illegal and demeaning manner.

Sako emphasized that there is a distinct process by controlling entities in selecting and appointing the head of the Department of Endowments for Christian, Yazidi, and Mandean-Sabean religions.

“The nominee does not come from the Chaldean Church and the other seven churches; rather, he is associated with the Babyliyoun list. These entities have stripped the bishops of their powers, imposing approval on their certificates through the department.”