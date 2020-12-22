Encroachment on Christian land in Kurdistan is not a political issue, KRG says

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Component Affairs in Kurdistan Regional Government, Aiden Maarouf, stressed on Tuesday that the government is serious in its endeavor to address the issue of Christian land abuse in the region.

Maarouf said in a press conference held today during his visit to Zakho district in Duhok governorate that the Parliament and the government of Kurdistan region had previously addressed this issue; indicating that the Prime Minister of the region, Masrour Barzani, is decisive -now more than ever- to resolve this issue.

He added, "We know very well that the issue of encroachment on the territories of components in the region is not political. Rather, it is personal, and the regional government is serious about ending this file."

"The coexistence of the components in the region is at a very good level. There are tolerance and acceptance of the other, and we in the regional government support this matter," he continued.

Last November, the regional government formed a ministerial committee to follow up on the file of land abuse in some Christian areas in the region.

The committee consists of the ministers of interior, justice, agriculture, municipalities, tourism, transport and communications, as well as the regional minister for component affairs.