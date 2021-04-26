KRG forms a committee to settle disputes over Christian properties

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Monday the formation of a committee concerned with settling disputes over the properties of Christians in the region.

Minister of Transport and Communications, Ano Jawhar, said in a press conference that the committee was formed under the directions of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Jawhar called on Christians to, "file their complaints according to the legal procedures to deal with them in accordance with the law."

Christians complain about the seizure of their lands in many villages, especially in Duhok governorate. These disputes over ownership go back to the 1960s and 1970s.