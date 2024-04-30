Pungent odors, stagnant waters: Iraqi river suffers from severe pollution

Shafaq News/ The once-fresh air that graced the banks of the Diyala River in central Baquba has been replaced by a suffocating stench as severe pollution grips the river and its surroundings. Putrid odors emanating from stagnant waters and a swarm of insects have transformed the riverine environment into an unpleasant and unhealthy zone.

The alarming levels of water contamination extend beyond the Diyala River, contaminating other vital waterways, most notably the Kherisan River, the lifeline of Baquba, the home of a quarter-million residents.

Roots of the Crisis

While the persistent drought of recent years has reduced river flows, the pollution onus lies squarely on government agencies and the populace, who are responsible for the indiscriminate dumping of waste and sewage into the watercourses.

According to a government source who spoke to Shafaq News Agency on condition of anonymity, 15 sewage pipes discharge wastewater from institutions, restaurants, residential neighborhoods, and other sources directly into the Diyala and Kherisan Rivers.

Studies conducted by the Diyala Environmental Directorate classified the water quality index for the Diyala River waters as 'poor' with pollution levels exceeding 60%.

Sewage and Sickness

Environmental researcher Yusuf Saadi lamented the deteriorating state of the Diyala River, likening its water quality to that of sewage. He attributed this decline to "persistent drought, reduced water flows, and the rampant dumping of waste and sewage."

Saadi noted that water quality indices across Iraq exhibit a downward trend, "worsening from north to south, primarily due to human practices."

"The diminishing river flows exacerbate the pollution problem, as stronger water currents would naturally aid in cleansing and purifying the water," he explained. "Addressing this crisis requires decisive government action, including removing encroachments, enforcing a strict ban on waste disposal in waterways, and implementing rigorous water quality monitoring procedures, as outlined in Iraq's Public Rivers Maintenance Regulations."

WHO

Pollution levels in the Diyala River's Nahrawan region, between Baghdad and Diyala, surpass those in other areas.

During the recent 4th Baghdad International Water Conference, the Ministry of Environment attributed the pollution to sewage discharge from Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital into the river. In response, the World Health Organization announced its intention to install a centralized treatment plant in the area.

Fars Al-Azzawi, the spokesperson for the Diyala Health Directorate, said, "The health consequences of river pollution are detrimental. Hundreds of residents suffer from waterborne illnesses, particularly gastrointestinal disorders."

Al-Azzawi said the city's hospitals regularly admit patients afflicted by water-related ailments, warning that it will worsen without effective solutions to mitigate the pollution crisis.

Mounting Financial Burden

Environmental and climate activist Mustafa Jabbar told Shafaq News Agency that water pollution forced residents to abandon using river water completely for drinking purposes. "It is used solely for washing. Sometimes, it is unsuitable even for washing because of foul odor and turbid appearance."

Jabbar told Shafaq News Agency that most families have incurred additional expenses to purchase potable water, adding to their financial burdens already weighed down by electricity bills, private generators, and other essential expenditures.

He revealed that an average four-person household now spends between 25,000 and 50,000 Iraqi dinars monthly on water from purification plants or treatment stations for drinking and cooking.

Authorities Acknowledge the Problem

Baquba Mayor Abdullah Al-Hayali acknowledged the escalating pollution levels in Diyala's rivers, attributing the primary causes to restaurant encroachments on the Kherisan River and the indiscriminate dumping of waste into the waterways.

"Keeping the East Baquba Sewerage Project Treatment Plant contributes to the problem," he added.

"The mayor's office had investigated the reasons behind the plant's inactivity and was informed by the Sewerage Directorate that the issue stemmed from insufficient water supply, and to ensure the plant's smooth functioning, plans are underway to connect additional drainage areas."

Al-Hayali said his administration would eliminate all encroachments, implement a comprehensive plan to prevent waste disposal in rivers, and hold violators accountable.

He elaborated, "All to restore water quality and minimize pollution levels that pose a grave threat to public health."

Baquba heavily relies on the Kherisan River as the primary source for its water treatment plants, while other areas depend on the Diyala River and irrigation canals like al-Khalis and al-Roz for their water needs.