Harakat Al-Nujaba reaffirms armed resistance as disarmament debate deepens

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Harakat Al-Nujaba Movement affirmed on Saturday that it will continue resisting US forces by all means, as divisions widen among armed factions over calls to confine weapons to state control.

Abdul Qader Al-Karbalaei, the group’s military deputy, said in a statement that the continued US military presence in Iraq constitutes a “clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” rejecting what he described as delays in implementing agreements on the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Al-Karbalaei said US troops remain in the country despite what he called official and popular demands for their departure, accusing Washington of ongoing interference in Iraq’s internal affairs, including supporting and arming groups aimed at destabilizing the country.

The statement described the foreign military presence as justification for “legitimate resistance,” framing it as a right of peoples under occupation and saying the group’s position derives its legitimacy from the “dignity of the Iraqi people.”

Al-Karbalaei concluded that pressure or threats would not alter the group’s approach, signaling Harakat Al-Nujaba’s continued commitment to confrontation until the end of foreign military presence in Iraq.

The remarks come as several armed factions announced over the past 24 hours their approval of calls to restrict weapons to the state. Statements were issued by Shibl Al-Zaidi, Secretary-General of Kataib Imam Ali, followed by calls from Qais Al-Khazali, Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, as well as positions voiced by Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya and Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada.

However, Kataib Hezbollah rejected disarmament, arguing that restoring sovereignty, securing Iraq, and preventing foreign interference must precede any discussion of limiting weapons to state authority.

The statement added that resistance remains a right and that the group’s weapons will stay in the hands of its fighters until the withdrawal of foreign forces, including US, NATO, and Turkish troops, from Iraq.

