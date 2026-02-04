Iraq commemorates World Cancer Day with national healthcare pledges

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Wednesday marked World Cancer Day with public messages from senior officials and a series of health activities across the country, drawing attention to cancer prevention, early diagnosis, and access to treatment.

In a statement, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani cited the government’s push to strengthen the healthcare system and expand access to medicines, particularly those used to treat chronic diseases and cancer.

“Our goal is the Iraqi citizen. Nothing is more valuable than the health of our people across all parts of Iraq,” he wrote on X, noting parallel efforts to establish a national health insurance system and broaden the joint-operation model for hospitals.

Health authorities also observed the day with a scientific awareness event organized by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the World Health Organization (WHO). The videoconference examined ways to reinforce national cancer control programs, expand early screening, and improve treatment in line with international standards. Participants also acknowledged the role of universities and research centers in shaping health policy.

In the Kurdistan Region, the Erbil General Directorate of Health hosted a conference attended by Kurdish Minister of Health Saman Barzanji, along with medical specialists and academics. At the gathering, Barzanji pointed out that cancer rates in the Region have remained relatively stable, with more than 10,000 new cases recorded annually. He added that some advanced diagnostic tests are available free of charge, outlining ongoing efforts to develop an electronic cancer registry to improve data accuracy and patient follow-up.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health’s Cancer Registry recorded over 43,000 new cancer cases across Iraq in 2024. Among men, lung, colorectal, and leukemia cancers were most common, while breast, thyroid, and colorectal cancers led among women. The Ministry also reported a steady rise in cancer incidence in the Kurdistan Region, where rates have more than doubled over the past decade, reaching 151 cases per 100,000 —slightly below the international average of 191 per 100,000.

Read more: Home or Hope? The Impossible Choice for Iraqi Cancer Patients