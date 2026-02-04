USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Wednesday’s trading lower in Baghdad and Erbil, retreating below the 150,000-dinar mark per 100 dollars.

A Shafaq News market survey showed the dollar trading in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 149,750 dinars per 100 dollars, after having exceeded 150,000 dinars earlier in the session.

In Baghdad, exchange shops sold the dollar at 150,250 dinars and bought it at 149,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 149,700 dinars and buying prices at 149,600 dinars.