Harakat Al-Nujaba opens volunteer drive to back Iran

Shafaq News– Babil

Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, on Friday began registering volunteers in Babil province for units it described as “martyrdom brigades,” as part of preparations to support Tehran in the event of any US military action.

Mohammed al-Dhabhawi, the group’s provincial relations officer, told Shafaq News that the registration drive, which followed a call by the faction’s secretary-general Akram al-Kaabi, drew a large turnout at one of al-Hilla’s mosques, with participants expressing readiness to “confront any threat directed at the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

US President Donald Trump has recently threatened military action against Iran over its response to protests that erupted in December 2025, a warning Iranian officials said would be met with a full response. According to The Wall Street Journal, US options under discussion include large-scale strikes targeting Iranian regime facilities and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as attacks on symbolic targets, with escalation possible if Iran does not end its nuclear program.

Earlier this week, Firas al-Yasser, a member of the political bureau of Harakat al-Nujaba, told our agency that Iran-aligned “resistance factions” would act from the outset of any attack on Iran and would not wait for hostilities to reach Iraqi territory, a position similar to remarks previously made by other groups, including Kataib Hezbollah and the Badr Organization.

Read more: Washington holds back: Calculated pressure, not war, shapes US policy toward Iran



