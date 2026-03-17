Iran confirms death of security official Ali Larijani

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced on Tuesday that its Secretary Ali Larijani was killed in an airstrike in the Pardis area of Tehran early in the morning.

In a statement, the council said the strike also killed Larijani’s son Morteza, the assistant for security affairs at the council’s secretariat Alireza Bayat, as well as his guards.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the killing of Larijani and Basij (paramilitary force) commander Gholam Reza Soleimani in overnight strikes on the Iranian capital.