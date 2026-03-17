Iraq, Algeria exchange views on regional challenges

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf exchanged views on regional developments and ongoing challenges during a phone call on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the ministry, Attaf expressed his country’s solidarity with Iraq, affirming Algeria’s support for Baghdad under all circumstances.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, areas in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region have faced a series of missile and drone attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation