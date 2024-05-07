Nechirvan Barzani: We aim to establish the best relations with Iran

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani expressed, on Tuesday, the Region's desire to address all issues with Iran and launch a new phase of relations between the two sides.

During a press conference held in Tehran, where he is currently visiting, President Barzani stated, "This visit marks the beginning of a new phase of relations between Iran and Kurdistan," expressing gratitude for the warm reception by the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and other officials.

He further stated, "For Kurdistan, relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are of great importance," describing those relations as "historical due to many commonalities between the two sides since the establishment of the Islamic Republic until now."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been supportive and helpful to us during difficult times."

He acknowledged that "there are certainly some problems," emphasizing, "But it is important that we make efforts to resolve them, and we have a serious willingness in this regard. We aim to establish the best relations with this important neighbor."

He continued, stating that the Kurdistan Region wants to remain a factor of stability and security in the region, a policy deeply rooted in the Region.

"This visit to Tehran and the level of all the meetings indicate that we have begun a new phase of relations, and both sides must monitor and consider it carefully. It is necessary to resolve the problem before it occurs through mutual understanding between the parties."

He noted that months of continuous work preceded the visit, and it was not prepared overnight.

He expressed his gratitude to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for supporting this visit, which was prepared through "secret" meetings he held with him to reach this result with the visit to Tehran.

Regarding the legislative elections planned to be held in the Region at the beginning of June, President Nechirvan Barzani mentioned that apart from being asked about the timing of the elections, the issue was not discussed in any of the meetings.

He stressed, "We have set the date, however, it is important to conduct elections that are agreed upon by all Kurdish political parties and forces."

He emphasized that his responsibility as the President of the Region is not to support any party or faction but to preserve the interests of Kurdistan, emphasizing that any step he takes must be within this framework.

He underscored his desire for elections where no party feels itself a loser and another party a winner, as such elections are not in the interest of the citizens of the Region.

Nechirvan Barzani pointed out that "the executive and judicial authorities in Iraq are in harmony with us in that nothing should happen that increases the fragmentation of the Kurdistan Region."

Furthermore, he affirmed that Iranian officials encourage Erbil and Baghdad to reach an agreement to resolve the disputes and outstanding issues between the federal government and the Regional Government.

It is noteworthy that President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the Islamic Republic of Iran's official invitation. This visit marks the fifth in 11 years during which the President aims to enhance relations between the Region and Tehran through discussions with senior Iranian leaders.

According to an official in Barzani's office, this visit is significant, following extensive talks with political leaders in Baghdad, where President Barzani launched a new relationship phase.