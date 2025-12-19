Baghdad seeks deeper cooperation with FAO on food, climate challenges

Shafaq News – Rome

On Friday, Iraq and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) discussed expanding cooperation on food security and climate adaptation during talks in Rome.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Minister Fuad Hussein met FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu to review joint efforts on agricultural development, water management and responses to climate change.

Hussein highlighted Iraq’s need for sustained technical and institutional support as rising temperatures, drought and environmental degradation place increasing strain on farming and rural livelihoods.

Meanwhile, Dongyu described Iraq as a key regional partner and one of FAO’s founding members since 1945, extending the organization’s support for food security and sustainable development in the country.

The discussions took place as Iraq faces growing pressure from prolonged drought, higher temperatures and shrinking river flows, which have reduced irrigation supplies and threatened crop yields, particularly in wheat-producing areas. Agriculture remains a major source of rural employment, even as climate shocks continue to disrupt food production.

Both sides agreed to maintain coordination, without announcing specific programs or timelines.

