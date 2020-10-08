September marked the fourth consecutive monthly increase in the FAO Food Price Index

Shafaq news/ Global food prices rose for the fourth consecutive month in September, influenced by generally firmer demand and a weaker U.S. dollar, according to a report released today by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks the international prices of the most commonly traded food commodities, averaged 95.9 points in August, up to 97.9 in September reaching its highest level since February 2020.

The FAO Cereal Price Index rose in September by 5.1 percent, while the Sugar Price Index dropped by 2.6 percent.



