President Barzani chairs high security meeting on Peshmerga readiness

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani chaired a high-level military and security meeting on Tuesday in Erbil with senior security officials and Peshmerga commanders to review the readiness of regional forces amid the recurrent attacks on US sites in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to a statement, the participants discussed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the Peshmerga forces, with a focus on maintaining stability across the Kurdistan Region. The meeting also reviewed coordination between security institutions and assessed measures aimed at strengthening defense capabilities and readiness of the Peshmerga forces.

Barzani, who also serves as the general commander of the Peshmerga forces, stressed the importance of continued coordination among security institutions to ensure stability and security in the Kurdistan Region.