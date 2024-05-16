IRI targets Israeli oil facilities, vital site in Eilat

Shafaq News / The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) declared, on Thursday, that they targeted the Israeli Haifa oil refinery and a vital target in Eilat using drones.

IRI stated, "Continuing our approach in resisting the occupation, supporting our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the Haifa oil refinery in our occupied territories on Thursday morning, May 16, 2024, using drones."

In another statement, IRI announced early Thursday that they targeted a vital target in Eilat using drones.

They affirmed in their statement that they will continue "to strike at the enemy's strongholds as part of the second phase of resistance operations."

Days ago, IRI mentioned in a statement that they targeted the Israeli Ashkelon oil port using the advanced "Aqrab" cruise missile.

IRI commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa, it is a part of the "Axis of Resistance" alongside Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of over 35,000 Palestinians and injured over 78,000, predominantly children, and women.