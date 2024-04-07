IRI targets vital site in Eilat: Continuing support for Gaza

Shafaq News / Amid ever-escalating regional tensions, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced, on Sunday, targeting a "vital" location in the Israeli city of Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) with drones, following the targeting of the Golan Heights yesterday.

IRI stated that its operatives targeted a vital objective in Eilat in the "occupied" territories using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The statement reaffirmed the commitment to "strike at the enemies' strongholds," indicating its "ongoing support for the people of Gaza and retaliation against the aggressions of the occupation."

Since the start of the Israeli war in Gaza, IRI has regularly attacked the US interests in Iraq and Syria and, recently, the Israeli sites in Palestine.

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

It is a prominent part of the "Axis of Resistance," including Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

IRI stated that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and in support of "Palestinian brothers."

The deadliest attack was in Jordan when Kataeb Hezbollah killed three American soldiers at a US base.

In a series of retaliation, the US military launched airstrikes on sites related to Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, killing members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq and commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Syria.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of about 33,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, and injured about 76,000.

The war has also displaced approximately 1.5 million people, leading to the destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and even UN facilities.

The United Nations reports that the Gaza Strip is currently experiencing famine conditions, exacerbated by Tel Aviv's rejection of humanitarian aid through Rafah.