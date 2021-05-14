Israeli aircraft destroy Hamas-linked Gaza bank building

Shafaq News / The Israeli occupation army’s aircraft bombarded a bank affiliated with the Hamas militant group in Gaza City. It was the third Hamas bank destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in this week’s deadly escalation and fighting.

The shelling targeted the Bank located near al-Shifaa Medical Complex, the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip, with four missiles, completely destroying it.

Previously, the Israeli army bombed another headquarters of the same Bank and two headquarters of the Islamic National Bank of Hamas in separate areas in Gaza.

The Israeli army is launching a series of raids on separate areas in Gaza, targeting a house in the city of Rafah, and bombing a house in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza.

Israeli warplanes carried out raids on the house of the Qassam leader Ayman Nofal in the Bureij camp in central Gaza, and the house of the commander in the Qassam Brigades, Marwan Issa, in the same camp.