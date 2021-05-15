Israel kills about 150 people in Gaza, Palestine’s Ministry of Health says

Shafaq News / Palestine’s Ministry of Health revealed on Saturday that 145 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Ashraf al-Qidra said in a press conference, "The Israeli occupation forces are still practicing the war of extermination against Palestinian families. The total number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip for this moment has reached 145 martyrs, of whom 41 children and 23 women, in addition to 1100 wounded including 313 children and 206 women, "noting that" there are 38 severe injuries. "

Al-Qidra pointed out that "the continuing Israeli aggression on Gaza threatens the efforts of the Ministry of Health to curb the Coronavirus epidemic, as medical teams face difficulty in moving to follow-up the quarantined, conduct laboratory surveys and operate the vaccination program.”

He added that "some medical devices will be damaged of frequent power cuts, as a result of the lack of fuel supplies in Gaza, and the damage of the electricity networks due to the continuous bombing."

Diplomatic efforts are complicated by the fact the United States and most western powers do not talk to Hamas, which they regard as a terrorist organisation. And Abbas, whose power base is in the occupied West Bank, exerts little influence over Hamas in Gaza.

Speaking to crowds of protesters in the Qatari capital of Doha, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said on Saturday the fighting was primarily about Jerusalem.

"The Zionists thought ... they could demolish Al-Aqsa mosque. They thought they could displace our people in Sheikh Jarrah," said Haniyeh. "I say to Netanyahu: do not play with fire."