Iraq armed groups condition disarmament on end of “occupation”

Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraq’s Resistance Coordination Committee rejected any discussion of disarmament, noting its opposition to any external calls on the matter.

In a statement, the committee (comprising Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Kataib Karbala, Ansar Allah Al-Awfiya, Harakat Al-Nujaba, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, and Kataib Hezbollah) outlined several demands, including the passage of a retirement law for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). It also pointed out that the dialogue with the Iraqi government on disarmament would only be possible after eliminating “all forms of occupation and related threats.”

Iraqi armed factions generally apply the term “occupation” to remaining US, NATO, and Turkish military deployments, including advisory forces stationed at a small number of bases under security arrangements with the Iraqi government.

Earlier today, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said the government’s process of restricting weapons to state “is backed by parliament and will remain a purely Iraqi decision.”

Operating under the PMF’s legal umbrella, the Committee functions as the main coordination platform for Iran-aligned factions, aligning positions on deterrence while revealing divergent stances on disarmament, which several factions link to foreign troop withdrawal and regional dynamics.

