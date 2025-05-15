Al-Sudani pushes arms control, rejects normalization with Israel

Shafaq News/ Consolidating state authority over all weapons remains a central objective of the administration, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed on Thursday.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, al-Sudani explained that his government has implemented a comprehensive framework, spanning legal, political, and security measures, to dismantle unauthorized armed networks, stressing that “the duality of arms contradicts the foundations of a sovereign state.”

“For two decades, we have fought terrorism,” he noted. “Now, our focus is on reinforcing state institutions and restoring full national authority.”

Addressing Iraq’s foreign policy stance, the PM ruled out any possibility of normalizing relations with Israel. “Iraq has no intention of recognizing Israel or signing any peace agreement,” he affirmed, aligning Baghdad with the Arab consensus in support of Palestinian statehood.

Al-Sudani also reiterated Iraq’s commitment to Palestinian rights and Arab unity. His position, though explicit, comes amid growing speculation that Baghdad may adopt what regional analysts describe as “strategic neutrality”—maintaining its anti-normalization stance while fostering stable relations with the United States and other Western partners.

Commentators have characterized this balancing act as an “indirect peace strategy,” enabling Iraq to uphold its core principles without alienating international allies or undermining regional security interests.

The PM’s comments come just days ahead of the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, where regional diplomacy, Palestinian advocacy, and collective security are expected to dominate discussions.