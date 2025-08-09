PM al-Sudani pushes state monopoly on arms

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed that the state’s monopoly over arms and enforcement of the rule of law are long-standing principles upheld by the country’s religious authority.

Speaking at a tribal conference to mark the anniversary of the 1920 Revolution, al-Sudani declared that Iraq’s current stability leaves “no justification for weapons outside state institutions,” urging tribes to support the authority of the law and judiciary.

His comments come amid mounting internal and external pressure to disarm non-state groups and curb the influence of armed factions operating beyond official security structures.

Al-Sudani also reiterated his government’s commitment to ending the presence of the US-led Global Coalition to combat ISIS in Iraq, insisting its mission has been fulfilled.

Iraq, he added, must remain engaged with regional and international partners, rejecting any policy of isolation.