Police action reported at Montreal gaming company Ubisoft

Shafaq News/ (RT) Police have swarmed Montreal's Saint-Laurent Boulevard amid reports of a group of suspects holding hostages at a building complex where video game company Ubisoft has its Canada offices.

Dozens of Montreal Police (SPVM) officers were spotted in the area on Friday afternoon, including what looked like a tactical team. There were unconfirmed reports in local media of a ransom demand by the hostage-takers.

It is unclear how many suspects might be involved, or how many hostages they have taken. A number of employees managed to escape to the roof of the building, where they have barricaded the door, according to video captured by news helicopters.

Ambulances and armored police vehicles have arrived on the scene. There are reports of several people trapped in a conference room inside the building.